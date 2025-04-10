The Associated Press Still Engulfed at the White House

A U.S. federal judge ordered the White House to restore the access of the Associated Press (AP) to president Trump press gatherings, but implementation is a long way off.

The U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, who was appointed by Trump during his first term, ruled that the White House must allow AP journalists access to the Oval Office, Air Force One and events held at the White House.

The White House began limiting AP’s access to several events that featured Trump after the 179-year-old news agency said it would continue using the name ‘Gulf of Mexico’ while acknowledging Trump’s order to change the name of the body of water to ‘Gulf of America.’

Judge McFadden’s ruling will not go into effect until April 13, in order to give the Trump administration time to appeal his decision.

Despite the judge’s ruling, two AP journalists were turned away from covering an event that Trump attended on Tuesday night, April 8.