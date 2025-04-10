Natpe Budapest Confirms Major Studio Screenings

NATPE Budapest — set for June 23-26, 2025, at the InterContinental Budapest Hotel — has announced a slate of screenings from A+E Global Media, Lionsgate, Paramount Global Content Distribution and Sony Pictures Television at its upcoming edition.

With over 65 exhibitors and more than 300 buyers already confirmed, NATPE Budapest will also host exclusive sessions and screenings at the new Dorothea Hotel.

“NATPE Budapest has long been regarded as the most effective and efficient marketplace in CEE, and this year builds on that tradition,” said Claire Macdonald, executive director, NATPE Budapest. “Our raison d’être is to bring together the major players in the region, and this year we’ve expanded the market floor due to exhibitor demand.”

Highlights of NATPE Budapest 2025 include the inaugural NATPE Honors Europe, an exclusive awards show that recognizes innovation, leadership, and impact in the content space; returning format competition Pitch & Play LIVE!; CEE Breakout Hits, spotlighting the top-performing new series across CEE markets; a Formats Track curated by Realscreen; and a number of expanded networking and signature events, such as the traditional Boat Party on the Danube river.