Upstream Media Launches Digital-First Prodco

Passion Distribution’s UpStream Media has launched UpStream Studios, a digital-first production company.

The Studios’ first original show is a new robot combat series called MechMania, which was commissioned for its own SVoD platform Mech+.

In addition to original series, UpStream also produces digital content to support existing shows and IP, such as Worst Driver and The Football’s On, to develop a deeper engagement with fans and discover new audiences.

The studio is launching three additional original webseries in the next twelve months, including Dirtiest Home SOS, which follows the intense and transformative process of cleaning extreme hoarder homes; OMG Stories, a raw and unfiltered look at shocking, unbelievable real-life experiences; and Cops React, a series that breaks down intense police footage with commentary from real police officers. All are due to be made available on UpStream Media’s channels later in the year.