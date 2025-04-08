Sphere Abacus Acquires Supernatural Thriller ‘Safehaven’

Sphere Abacus has acquired Ravenwood Productions’ supernatural thriller Safehaven for worldwide distribution, excluding the U.S.

The ten-part series stars Georgie Murphy (Gen V, Small Achievable Goals, Murdoch Mysteries), Bob Frazer (Supergirl, Motherland), and Gino Anania (Skymed, The Porter).

A rebellious teen with a troubled past, Jenna Frost, was headed down a destructive path until a passion from her childhood re-emerged: a love of art. Her latest creation is Safehaven, a comic book about a dystopian high school world. But after a car accident leaves her in a coma, Jenna is unknowingly trapped in her subconscious. She must find a way out of a place where paranoia runs rampant and demons lurk around every corner. Her only ally is John Rayburn, the mysterious new school counselor who is a cognitive therapist with a unique ability to tap into the unconscious mind.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at Sphere Abacus, commented: “Safehaven is a suspense-filled drama which will take viewers on a thrilling paranormal journey with multiple unexpected twists and turns. We’re very pleased to have the opportunity to share this extended series with our international clients.”

Created by James Seale, the series is filmed in Canada under the direction of Kaare Andrews and James Seale. Safehaven is produced by Kevin V. Duncan, Stan Spry and Anthony Fankhauser, and is written by Sarah Larsen, Tamara Moulin, Charlotte Corbeil-Coleman, Adriana Capozzi and Seale.