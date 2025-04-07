RTÉ Unveils Comedy-Drama ‘These Sacred Vows’

RTÉ, in association with Banijay Rights and Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, has unveiled These Sacred Vows.

The new comedy-drama series, written and directed by Irish screenwriter John Butler, revolves around an Irish wedding in Spain; a week of day-drinking and chaotic nights where secret fears, jealousy and desire bubble to the surface.

The Irish cast includes Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Love/Hate, Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame), Justine Mitchell (Derry Girls, Smother), Jason O’Mara (Agents of SHIELD, The Man In The High Castle) and India Mullen (Normal People, Say Nothing); the show starts production on location in Tenerife today.

The show will be produced by Rob Walpole and Rebecca O’Flanagan from Irish independent production company Treasure Entertainment. Banijay Rights will handle global distribution.

David Crean, acting head of Drama at RTÉ, said: “John Butler’s amazing drama leaps off the page with life and fun and naughtiness. These Sacred Vows showcases the very best of Irish talent to Irish and international audiences.”

The six-part series will air on RTÉ in 2026.