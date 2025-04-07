Nippon TV’s ‘Man or Mannequin’ to Be Adapted in Italy

Nippon TV’s game show format “Man or Mannequin?” has been optioned for adaptation in the Italian market by Italian production company Casta Diva.

In Man or Mannequin? celebrity contestants race against time to find mannequins cleverly hidden throughout the city. Contestants might find a mannequin baby in a stroller at a shopping arcade or realize that a woman sitting cozily with a partner on a park bench is actually a mannequin. Each mannequin found brings the team closer to victory, but hidden among them are fake mannequins and humans pretending to be mannequins trying to fool the contestants.

Sayako Aoki, Head of International Sales at Nippon TV, said: “Since the launch of Man or Mannequin? last October, we have been receiving positive feedback towards this format from around the world for its light-hearted, hilarious content which can provide viewers with a little break from their busy everyday life. We are excited to work with Casta Diva Pictures towards its first international version and looking forward to seeing what their creativity brings to this format.”

Massimo Righini, coo at Casta Diva Pictures, said: “Being able to option this format while other global companies had also been showing interest is a great honor. We immediately understood that Man or Mannequin? has a very high entertainment potential that comes from a simple but brilliant idea that only the Nippon TV team could create.”

Fabio Nesi, chief executive officer at Casta Diva Pictures, said: “We are proud to have been chosen by an entertainment giant like Nippon TV to bring an innovative format to the Italian audience. This decision highlights our ability to look beyond national borders to seize the best international opportunities and bring innovation to the Italian market.”