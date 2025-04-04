NATPE Budapest Gears Up for June Event

NATPE Budapest, taking place June 23-26, 2025, at the Budapest InterContinental Hotel, has announced that more than 275 key buyers have already confirmed their participation in the CEE event.

Among the new segments of this year’s edition, organizers will hold NATPE Honors Europe on June 23, a celebration recognizing individuals whose creativity and leadership are reshaping the European media landscape.

The 9th edition of format pitching competition PITCH & PLAY LIVE! will continue the event’s longstanding tradition of seeking out and celebrating new format concepts from the CEE region with the highest international potential. The three entries that receive the most points will be selected to participate in the final, which is scheduled to take place on June 24.