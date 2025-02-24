Just for Entertainment Inks Deal with RTS

Canada-based Just For Entertainment Distribution (formerly Amuz Distribution) has secured a deal with RTS Switzerland for season 1 of dramedy series ‘About Antoine’ and companion documentary ‘Amazing Antoine.’

Inspired by true events, the series tackles life with a poly-handicapped child with authenticity, sensitivity, and humor.

About Antoine — produced by parent company Just For Entertainment (formerly ComediHa! Productions) — received multiple awards in 2023, when it premiered: the Prix Gémeaux for Best Supporting Role in a Comedy to actress Micheline Bernard; the Best Francophone Foreign Fiction Award at the Festival de la Fiction in La Rochelle; the MIPCOM Diversify TV Award for Representation of Disability in a Scripted Series; and a nomination in the Comedy Drama & Sitcom category for the Rose d’Or Awards.

Alex Avon, chief marketing officer Just For Entertainment Distribution, stated: “Just for Entertainment Distribution is pleased to announce that our first license deal under our new banner name is with RTS in Switzerland for our multi-award-winning dramedy, About Antoine as well as Amazing Antoine, the documentary about the making of the series. This series epitomizes the type of premium programming we represent. As we continue in “keeping the world feeling good” we will bring the world the best comedy, dramedy, docs, music so much more.”

Eva Balibrea, head of Content Acquisitions for RTS, said, “We are proud to propose this luminous series and documentary to our Swiss audience and to be working with the fantastic team at “Just for Entertainment Distribution.”