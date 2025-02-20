Reading or Listening to a Book: Pro & Con

As one of the very few TV trade publications that regularly runs a book review, VideoAge has immersed itself in the discussion of whether listening to a book is the same as reading a book. The answer seems as if it should be an obvious “no” since one would think that listening to an audiobook is comparable to listening to the radio, but it is not, and that’s why there is a debate going on around the world.

For visually impaired people who don’t use the Braille reading method, listening to audiobooks is obviously considered reading, but for people with good vision, many believe that “reading” should be linked to a printed page.

And what about children’s books? Would parents prefer that kids read or listen to a book?

Some purists even object to the idea that “reading” a book on a digital display counts as reading, as, in addition to threats of battery power loss, light reflections, and visual fatigue, it’s harder to take notes on a Kindle. As VideoAge‘s book reviewer pointed out: “I much prefer to read an assigned book with a physical book instead of a PDF on a screen. Screens are exhausting — not to mention any of the depressing effects of screens on our bodies and mental health, according to some studies.”

But it is a fact that sales of audiobooks in the U.S. rose 27 percent in the first nine months of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, according to the Association of American Publishers.

It could simply be a matter of concentration because listening to a book while drying dishes is not the same as reading a book in an easy chair. However, it must be acknowledged that listening to a book allows more books to be “read.” Should such an act be compared to watching a movie based on a book — not actually reading the book?

On the positive side, it would be better to listen to a book while relaxing (or knitting or doing any number of things that require the use of your hands because it would be difficult to knit and hold a book at the same time). This should be compared to the difference between reading the news online while having breakfast to reading a printed newspaper while eating your cereal.

Years ago, VideoAge solved the quandary by not solving it, preferring instead to offer readers all three versions: print, digital, and audio versions of its articles (pictures above).