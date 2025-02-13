Mediaset Brings Italian Cinema to Berlin

Italy’s Mediaset Distribution is heading to the Berlin Film Festival with a slate topped by new series Fratelli Corsaro, Maria Corleone 2, and The Good Family.

Also in the line-up are director-focused collections including Dario Argento’s The Card Player (Il Cartaio), The Phantom of the Opera (Il Fantasma dell’Opera), Sleepless (Non ho Sonno), and The Stendhal Syndrome (La Sindrome di Stendhal); Giuseppe Tornatore’s Baarìa, Everybody’s Fine (Stanno Tutti Bene), and The Unknown Woman (La Sconosciuta); and Paolo Genovese’s The Immature (Immaturi), The Immature: The Trip (Immaturi il Viaggio), Blame Freud (Tutta Colpa di Freud), and A Perfect Family (Una Famiglia Perfetta), in addition to a selection of classic Italian films.

Claudia Marra, sales manager at Mediaset Distribution, will be representing the company at the EFM Italian Pavilion.