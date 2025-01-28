Sundance is Underway, Ready to Move

The 41st annual Sundance Film Festival, the largest indie film festival in the U.S., is currently underway in its traditional Park City venue through February 2.

But change is in the air, since the festival will be relocating to a new city starting with the 2027 edition. Contenders are Salt Lake City, Utah, Boulder, Colorado and Cincinnati, Ohio. Delegations from the bidding host cities — ready to give a 10-year commitment — are all in attendance.

Festival organizers have not yet made a decision. Festival director Eugene Hernandez said the announcement would come after this edition concludes and the 2026 dates are unveiled. In the meanwhile, this year the festival is expecting over 70,000 attendees.