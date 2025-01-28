Bell Media Inks Co-Development Deal with Pageboy

Bell Media and Pageboy Productions — founded by actor, producer, and advocate Elliot Page — have partnered to develop original scripted series for Crave and CTV.

“Canada holds a special place in our company’s story, and is an integral part of Pageboy’s identity,” said Matt Jordan Smith, head of Development and Production. “Through our partnership with Bell Media, we look forward to deepening our roots here, while showcasing multifaceted stories that resonate globally. This collaboration marks an important step in our mission to create groundbreaking, authentic, and compelling content worldwide,” continued Smith. He is joined by director of Development, Tuck Dowrey.

“Partnering with Bell Media feels like a natural evolution for Pageboy Productions,” added founder Elliot Page. “We’re excited to create captivating content that amplifies voices that deserve to be heard. This collaboration will allow us to tell powerful, genuine stories that challenge perspectives, and inspire audiences both at home and internationally.”

“Pageboy Productions brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to content creation,” said Sean Cohan, president of Bell Media. “This pact signifies a shared commitment to fostering Canadian creativity, telling stories from different perspectives, and delivering impactful storytelling to audiences.”