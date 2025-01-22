TV Asahi and Smart Dog Partner on ‘Song vs Dance’

Japan’s TV Asahi is partnering with producers Craig Plestis and Clara Plestis and their Los Angeles-based production company, Smart Dog Media — the company behind The Masked Singer — to co-produce a new talent competition show, Song vs Dance.

In this videogame-inspired format, performers will compete in head-to-head battles, leaving only one winner and answering the ultimate question: Which is better, song or dance?

Song vs Dance marks TV Asahi’s first co-production with a U.S.-based partner. Craig and Clara Plestis will serve as executive producers, with creator Takaaki Kitano overseeing production in Japan.