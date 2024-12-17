Amuz Inks Deals in Czech Republic, Slovenia

Canada-based Amuz Distribution has licensed five seasons of LOL;) ComediHa! (including season 12, which will be in production in Spring 2025) to Ceska Televize for the Czech Republic, and a selection of 100 episodes of Just for Laughs Gags to Pro Plus in Slovenia.

In JFL —Gags a Quebec-based troupe uses the city as its stage and its inhabitants, or victims, as characters. LOL;) ComediHa! is a scripted comedy series of non-verbal sketches where versatile characters evolve in different scenarios and outlandish situations.

Alex Avon, chief revenue and strategy officer at Amuz Distribution, said, “Amuz Distribution is pleased that two of our most popular comedy sketch programs are reaching into Eastern Europe. LOL;) ComediHa! and JFL Gags have aired in many territories and these two deals truly help our mission of Keeping the World Feeling Good.”