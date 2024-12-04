USATV Unveils Mystery Series ‘Fatal Game’

USATV Productions has unveiled eight-episode murder mystery series Fatal Game.

German actor/director Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds) leads the series’ international cast, which also includes French-Brazilian actor Renan Pacheco (Désordres), Chase Mattson, Gracie Knight, Isaiah Locust, Nova Gaver, Bobby Slaski, Matt Tang, Anna Simonyan, Emma Kotos, Bella Azzata, among others.

The series, currently in post-production, is slated for release in the U.S. and globally in early 2025 on the new streaming platform VABA TV.

In Fatal Game, ten friends travel to a remote island for an engagement party, but what begins as a celebration turns into a nightmare when one of them is murdered during a seemingly harmless game. The survivors are left with just 72 hours until a boat arrives. The group must uncover the identity of the killer before it’s too late.

The series is directed by Roberto Ahumada and written by Sara Sarkissian and Anush Petrosyan. USATV Productions is the executive producer of the series.