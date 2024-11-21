MIP Cancun: The Road to MIP London

Talk at this year’s MIP Cancun isn’t about January’s Latin TV markets in Miami, but the talk is most certainly about the upcoming MIP London in February. Roaming the Moon Palace Convention Center halls is Manuel De Sousa from the New York office of RX, which organizes both MIP Cancun and MIP London. De Sousa made a MIP London presentation on Tuesday afternoon, the event’s first conference day, with the market itself opening the following day, on November 20. The message was that MIP London is having much success among Latin American distribution entities, and that more than 250 companies from 36 countries have already signed up.

One piece of news that came out on MIP Cancun’s first market day from the large contingent of top-level Turkish TV executives that are attending is that the idea of organizing a TV market in Istanbul has been scrapped.

This 11th annual MIP Cancun registered a record number of 28 first-time exhibiting companies, including Paris-based Animaj. There are a total of 115 distributor tables for 108 companies (some have multiple tables). The pace was hectic, partially due to the fact that intermittent pouring rain kept most participants inside the convention center.

Late last month, Maria Perez, MIP Cancun’s director, reported that the market has over 200 buyers, the participation of all the key Hollywood studios, and a great conference line-up, with the focus on how to monetize FAST and AVoD channels, and will feature brands that will explain what advertisers want.

The conference comes as research shows Latin America boasting one of the world’s highest shares of premium video advertising across FAST and AVoD, and predicting that Brazil will become the third largest FAST market globally (after only the U.S. and the U.K.) by 2029.

New this year at MIP Cancun is the presence of Anna Cecilia Alvarado, but not as the CEO of Ecuavisa with the traditional buyer’s laundry list for her TV network — her team is now tasked with that mission — but as vp, International Strategy & Talents for Be Experimental, a group that is promoting a 37 percent return of the expenditures of any production shot in Ecuador.

One of MIP Cancun’s components (in addition to the market, conferences, and co-production hub) is the screening of new series, and at this market, the most significant ones were those of Global Agency, Inter Medya, Calinos, and VIP 2000, while WAWA (the Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association) hosted a breakfast get-together for 80 of their members. Other parties included a MIP Cancun-organized premarket drinks celebration, an opening night party, and a closing party.

Pictured above from top left: Canal 10 Uruguay’s Patricia Daujotas with Universal Cinergia’s Liliam Hernandez and Gema Lopez; Manuel De Sousa presenting MIP London; Cecilia Gomez de la Torre from Peru’s Tondero, VideoAge’s Dom Serafini; WAWA’s breakfast get-together; MIP Cancun’s party time; Ecuador’s Ana Cecilia Alvarado.