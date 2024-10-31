Live Events Keep TV Alive

Disney’s ABC TV network is betting on the Grammy Awards live show to boost ratings and its Disney+ and Hulu’s platforms performances. Disney negotiated the Grammys’ rights away from their traditional Paramount-owned TV network, CBS.

Disney paid $500 million over 10 years for the rights to the music awards, beginning in 2027. CBS has carried the Grammys since 1973.

With the popular Grammys, Disney secured most of the major entertainment awards, including the Oscars and the Country Music Awards.

Live events, such as awards shows and sports matches have become more important than ever for linear TV networks. This year the Grammys’ broadcast — held on February 4 — drew 17 million viewers to CBS.