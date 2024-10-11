All3Media Uncovers ‘Barbie’s Dirty Secrets’

All3Media International will be representing new doc Barbie’s Dirty Secrets (1 x 60’), produced by Zandland for the U.K.’s Channel 4, which airs the investigative documentary today (October 11). Following this premiere, the doc is available to license internationally.

Amber Richardson, Unscripted Content executive at All3Media International, said, “We are delighted to partner with Zandland on Barbie’s Dirty Secrets. This brand-new investigative documentary marks the third title we are representing from Zandland’s slate following The Secret World of Incels and our upcoming MIPCOM launch The Secret World of Looksmaxxing.“

In Barbie’s Dirty Secrets: Dispatches, journalist Isobel Yeung delves into the hidden world of Mattel, the global toy giant. While Barbie has been celebrated for its message of female empowerment, this documentary uncovers disturbing allegations about Mattel’s operations, from its factory floors to its legal tactics.

In other All3Media news, ITV has commissioned a third series of drama Trigger Point. Starring Vicky McClure in the lead role of bomb disposal operative or ‘expo’ Lana Washington, the series follows a team of bomb disposal officers as they work to keep the capital safe from explosive devices and terrorist threats.

Series 3 goes into production in London in 2025. Trigger Point is produced in association with All3Media International, who distributes the series internationally.