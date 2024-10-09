Poorhouse Showcases ‘The Pärt Project’

On the occasion of the 90th birthday of Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, one of the world’s most performed living composer of classical music, Poorhouse International is launching The Pärt Project.

The Project consists of three programs produced by Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR): Tintinnabuli Forest, Pärt Diaries and a performance of the Third Symphony.

Tintinnabuli Forest is a 59-minute documentary about the opening of a new complex for the Arvo Pärt Centre, 35 km. from the Estonian capital Tallinn in the middle of the costal forest.

The 33-minute Pärt Diaries contains texts and reflections that help a better understanding of the composer’s thinking and his music, bringing viewers closer to the man behind the music.

The 28-minute Third Symphony, from 1971, is performed by Paavo Järvi and the Estonian Festival Orchestra.

Poorhouse International will showcase the trilogy at MIPCOM.