Cineflix Rights Sells ‘Wynonna Earp: Vengeance’ to Sky U.K.

Cineflix Rights and Sky U.K. have signed a deal for new scripted special Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, the latest installment of the cult favorite, which follows Wyatt Earp’s great-great granddaughter as she battles demons and other supernatural beings. The deal with Sky, which is already home to the four previous seasons of Wynonna Earp, was announced prior to the special’s launch on Tubi in the U.S., LatAm, Canada and Australia on September 13, 2024.

The 90-minute special sees Wynonna Earp return to her hometown of Purgatory to battle her greatest foe yet: a psychotic seductress hellbent on revenge against Wynonna and everyone she loves.

Sandra Piha, SVP, Sales, Pan-Regional, U.K., Eire, and Scandinavia, Cineflix Rights, said: “Wynonna Earp has built an incredibly passionate worldwide fanbase of millions over four thrilling seasons and coming back with a vengeance, this special is a rollicking and addictive treat for Earpers everywhere. We’re thrilled to kick off Cineflix Rights’ worldwide rollout through this U.K. deal with Sky.”

Creator and showrunner Emily Andras added ,”We are delighted to be able to deliver more Wynonna Earp to our fierce and fabulous U.K. fanbase. All the action, wit, and whisky of the original series is amplified with a vengeance in this new 90-minute special and we’re sure this audience will devour it with aplomb.”

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance is a Tubi Original produced by SEVEN24 Films in association with Cineflix Studios. Wynonna Earp is based on the IDW Publishing graphic novel created and written by Beau Smith.