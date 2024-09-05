Mattel, Wildbrain Ink Deals for ‘Fireman Sam’ and ‘Polly Pocket’

Mattel and WildBrain have secured multiple deals for kids’ shows Fireman Sam and Polly Pocket, based on the popular Mattel brands. The new deals are part of a multi-year co-development, production, distribution and licensing agreement between the two companies.

In Europe, season 16 of Fireman Sam has been picked up by Cartoonito (Italy, U.K.), RTÉ (Ireland), NRK (Norway), Canal+’s MiniMini+ (Poland), NPO (Netherlands), and long-time Fireman Sam partner KiKA (Germany). Also on board for the series are Pro Films (Bulgaria), Leonine Studios (Germany), and TFOUMAX (France). Internationally, WildBrain has inked new deals with hoopla Digital (U.S. and Canada), Télé-Québec (Canada), and Crave (Canada).

For the sixth season of Polly Pocket, WildBrain has signed deals with Cartoonito (Italy), ITVX Kids (U.K.), Canal+’s TeleTOON+ (Poland), and Cúla4/TG4 (Ireland). Additional deals for the series include Leonine Studios (Germany); hoopla (U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand); blue Play (Switzerland); Crave (Canada); Pro Films (Bulgaria) and Kids Street (U.S. and its territories).

In addition, the Roku Channel has recently launched a new Polly Pocket FAST channel (U.S.); Peacock has launched S1–4 of the new series on AVoD and SVoD; and Samsung TV Plus has launched S1–2 on AVoD.