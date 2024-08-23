MIP Africa Set to Welcome 1,300 Participants

MIP Africa, the content market segment of Fame Week Africa, is gearing up for a September 2, 2024, start in Cape Town, South Africa.

Organizers expect executives from over 80 acquisition companies, 72 distribution companies, 214 content creators, and 11 media outlets, among other categories, for a total of 459 companies. It is estimated that the three-day market will attract some 1,300 participants.

The majority of the attendees are from South Africa and other African countries, but there will be a good number of delegates from overseas, including the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, the U.S., The Philippines, and Turkey.