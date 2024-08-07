Plane Thriller ‘Red Eye’ Flies Globally

Sony Pictures Television has secured distribution deals across North America, EMEA and APAC for action thriller series Red Eye, starring Jing Lusi and Richard Armitage.

The studio has finalized new licensing agreements with Paramount+ (Canada), France Televisions (France), Netflix (Germany), Nova (Greece), TET (Baltics), on Max and HBO Max linear (Central and Eastern Europe). The series airs on AXN Asia (across Southeast Asia), TVING (Korea), Stan (Australia), and Warner Bros. Discovery (New Zealand), as well as throughout the Middle East on BeIN, and on MNET’s SHOWMAX across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Red Eye — produced by Sony Pictures Television-backed Bad Wolf — was originally commissioned for ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K.

Told over six episodes, the series is set between an all-night flight from London to Beijing, the streets of London, and the corridors of power within Whitehall. The thriller revolves around the collision of three worlds when detective Hana Li (Jing Lusi), journalist Jess Li (Jemma Moore) and MI5’s Madeline Delaney (Lesley Sharp) are thrown into a conspiracy after a British doctor (Richard Armitage) is arrested for murder upon flying home from Beijing.

Mike Wald, executive vice president, International Distribution and Networks, Sony Pictures Television, said: “The global response to Red Eye speaks to the high demand for compelling storytelling with broad appeal. This series absolutely delivers on exactly what audiences around the world are seeking — thrilling and fun television.”