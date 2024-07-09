‘Widows’ War’ Debuts on GMA

The Philippines’ GMA Network held the world premiere of series Widows’ War on July 1, 2024.

Blending drama, deceit, passion, and intrigue, this series is GMA’s latest murder mystery drama series, starring Bea Alonzo (Love Before Sunrise) and Carla Abellana (My Husband’s Lover) as Samantha “Sam” Castillo-Palacios and Georgina “George” Balay-Palacios, former best friends who turn against each other following an unfortunate incident that changes their lives forever.

Based on Nielsen NUTAM TV household ratings data, the pilot episode garnered an audience share of 34.9 percent.