Neshama Partners with Zanzibar Films on ‘The Inishowen Mysteries’ Miniseries

Canadian production and distribution company Neshama Entertainment is partnering with Ireland’s Edwina Forkin to adapt best-selling author Andrea Carter’s book series, The Inishowen Mysteries, into a scripted Canadian/Irish miniseries.

The project is currently in development with a plan to shoot in Ireland later this year. The project was unveiled today by Arnie Zipursky, president & CEO, Neshama Entertainment, and Edwina Forkin, founder of Zanzibar Films.

The Inishowen Mysteries follows solicitor Benedicta ‘Ben’ O’Keefe, who runs the Northerly-most law practice in Ireland. Tenacious, yet evasive, Ben throws herself into her job, partially to avoid dealing with her own issues, but also to atone for the fateful role she played in her sister’s murder.

The miniseries will be created as a Canada-Ireland co-production with Neshama Entertainment (Arnie Zipursky) and Edwina Forkin (Zanzibar Films) & Ralph Christians.

“We’re excited to be teaming up with Edwina and Ralph on Andrea Carter’s popular Inishowen book series,” said Zipursky. “From its captivating blend of legal intrigue and thrilling crime to its otherworldly Irish landscape, Inishowen promises to be a bold new drama series. We’re thrilled to have such strong creative partners along for the ride.”