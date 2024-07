Inter Medya Inks Venezuela Deal

Istanbul-based Inter Medya has secured a new sales agreement in Venezuela for drama series Endless Love.

The series, which has been licensed in most Latin American countries, is produced by Ay Yapim and features a cast that includes Burak Ozcivit, Neslihan Atagul Dogulu, and Kaan Urgancioglu.

The drama tells of the unlikely romance between Kemal, who comes from a middle-class background, and Nihan, who was born into a rich family.