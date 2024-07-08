Banijay Asia, All3Media to Adapt ‘The Tourist’

Banijay Asia has signed a deal with All3Media International for the Indian adaptation of drama series The Tourist.

Starring Jamie Dornan, the original series was written by Harry and Jack Williams and produced by Two Brothers Pictures and Highview Productions.

The series revolves around an Irishman who wakes up in an Australian hospital with amnesia after a car crash. Seeking answers, he encounters a local woman who remembers him and volunteers to help him rediscover his identity.

Mrinalini Jain, Group chief development officer, Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India, said: “We at Banijay are huge fans of Two Brothers and the thrilling masterpieces that they craft. The Tourist offers a unique blend of mystery and suspense that we believe will resonate deeply with our viewers. We are ecstatic to bring an adaptation of such a gripping and internationally celebrated series to Indian audiences. Collaborating with All3Media International allows us to maintain the high standards set by the original while infusing it with a distinct Indian touch.”

Sabrina Duguet, EVP Asia Pacific at All3Media International, commented: “The Tourist has been a phenomenal success globally, and we are delighted to see it being adapted for the Indian market. Banijay Asia has an impressive track record of creating high-quality local adaptations, and we are confident that they will deliver an exceptional version of this globally loved thriller. We look forward to seeing how the story will be reimagined for Indian viewers.”

Distributed internationally by All3Media International, the drama has aired with production partners BBC One in the U.K., Stan in Australia, and ZDF in Germany, with further territories including the U.S., Canada, Latin America, South Korea and the Nordics.

Photo © Two Brothers Pictures-All3Media International