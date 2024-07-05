Kanal D’s ‘Secrets of Pearls’ Travels the World

Kanal D International’s newest drama series Secret of Pearls, written by and starring Yılmaz Erdoğan, is on its way to a raft of countries in the Middle East: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

The series, which has also been recently licensed to Serbia and North Macedonia, tells the story of Azem, who was wrongly convicted for his wife’s murder. After his release, he is determined to reunite with his children. Along the way, he meets dancer Dilber, and wealthy business woman Piraye. As Azem searches for his children, he finds himself torn between the two women.

This BKM production features a cast that includes Yılmaz Erdoğan, Hazar Ergüçlü, Selma Ergeç, Kubilay Aka, Rıza Kocaoğlu, Güven Kıraç, and Yasemin Baştan, with Sera Kutlubey joining the series as “Nehir.”