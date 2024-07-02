MIPDOC, MIPFORMATS Move to London

RX France has announced that the 2025 editions of MIPDOC and MIPFORMATS will join MIP LONDON next February.

MIP LONDON is the new international multi-genre content market, screening and networking event launching February 23 -27, 2025 at the Savoy Hotel and IET London conference center. MIPDOC and MIPFORMATS will take place on February 23-24, 2025.

“The biggest international week in unscripted is now in London with MIP next February,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIP LONDON and MIPCOM CANNES. “We’ve had clear feedback from each genre community about the importance of maintaining MIPDOC and MIPFORMATS in the first half of the year. Unscripted is a growing part of the London events in February. By starting MIPDOC and MIPFORMATS ahead of the week, MIP LONDON helps meet this demand, gives unscripted buyers and producers a head start on latest trends and potential partnerships, and further brings the MIP experience to London.”

Running across five days, the London market will have a comprehensive invitation program, which gives free access to qualified buyers.