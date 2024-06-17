Incendo, Meet Cute to Co-Develop Originals

Canada-based Incendo and audio entertainment company Meet Cute have joined forces to co-develop a slate of Meet Cute Originals for film and television.

The co-development slate was hand-picked to build upon the success of five current Meet Cute Original titles. From sitcoms and romcoms, to fantasy, romance, and mysteries, the roster includes James Is Missing, Clever After, The Golden Palm, and the celebrity-driven shows Christmasuzannukkah and Kerri, which cast Amy Sedaris and Pauline Chalamet, respectively, in lead acting roles.

“Incendo and Meet Cute feels like a match made in heaven,” said Meet Cute CEO, Naomi Shah. “From our first conversation, we knew that we wanted to curate a diverse slate from our library that speaks to modern audiences. Each story is uniquely its own, but they all have the same backbone of hope, with a feel-good through line connecting them.”

Graham Ludlow, head of Development & Production, Incendo added “Partnering with Meet Cute is a refreshing and exciting opportunity to access stories that have already proven their appeal to discerning millennial and Gen Z audiences.”