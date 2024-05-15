All3Media Partners with ¡HOLA! TV

All3Media International has signed a deal with Atresmedia’s cable channel ¡HOLA! TV to bring a slate of luxury lifestyle content to Latin America.

Included in the deal is Lambent Films’ Fashion House (3 x 90’), an anthology series that goes behind the curtain of some of the world’s most renowned fashion houses — Gucci, Burberry and Versace — to reveal the inside stories of these iconic brands as they undergo remarkable transformations.

Salamanda Media’s Abbey Clancy: Celebrity Homes (6 x 60’) has also been licensed to ¡HOLA!. This series follows model Abbey Clancy (pictured) as she heads behind the doors of some of the world’s most stylish and exclusive homes of celebrities who share her passion for interior design.

The world of London’s most luxurious hotels is featured in Studio Ramsay’s The Savoy and Wonderhood’s The Hilton: Park Lane, both now available to ¡HOLA! TV’s audiences.

Yari Torres, VP Latin America at All3Media International, commented, “With on fashion, celebrity, and lifestyle at the heart of ¡HOLA! TV. I’m thrilled to partner with them to bring this aspirational and entertaining slate of titles to Latin America. Audiences can enter the worlds of luxury fashion brands, celebrity houses and stunning hotels, all of which are brought to life through the fascinating insights, revealing stories and the vibrant, passionate characters who feature in the series.”

Photo courtesy of Salamanda Media and All3Media International