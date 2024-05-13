An Issue to Treasure

It’s a guide! No, it’s a regular news magazine! Better yet, it’s a reference tool! Yes, one might at first be confused by all the features to be found in VideoAge‘s May 2024 L.A. Screenings Issue. This is because the edition has several unique features that essentially turn it into a “guide.” For example, it includes the major Hollywood studios’ executive sales teams, as well as a list of exhibition companies at the Century Plaza Hotel.

Yet it can also be used as a reference tool for international content buyers who want to find out what content the indies are licensing at the L.A. Screenings, the new TV series for the 2024-2025 U.S. TV broadcast season, and the calendar of upcoming international TV trade show events.

The news nature of VideoAge is also present in the May Issue with six articles, including a look at the L.A. Screenings market, a preview of both Content Warsaw and NATPE Budapest, and a review of MIPTV that inevitably touches on the MIP London move in 2025. Plus, there are pieces on the court case that Italian performers have brought against Netflix, how world airports are ranked, and an inside look at Hollywood.

Plus, there’s a My2¢ editorial about electric vehicles, which have become a cautionary tale for streamers.

The issue is also available online here.