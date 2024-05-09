SPI’s FightBox Lands on Switzerland’s Quickline

SPI International, a CANAL+ company, has launched its FightBox channel in partnership with Swiss telecommunications provider Quickline.

FightBox presents a compilation of combat sports from around the globe. The channel offers exclusive content, live events, and weekly programming in some 30 combat disciplines, including MMA, boxing, wrestling, karate, kickboxing, taekwondo, capoeira, judo and jiu-jitsu, among other sports.

“We are delighted to partner with Quickline to bring FightBox to their audience. Combat sports have a dedicated and passionate fan base, and we are excited to provide Quickline subscribers with access to thrilling events and exclusive content through the FightBox channel,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.

Roland Kopf, Product manager TV at Quickline, added, “We are very pleased about this collaboration with SPI International. The FightBox channel is the ideal addition to our sports package. It offers a very large selection for TV viewers interested in martial arts.”