Geophil Acquires Turkish Dramas for Indian Market

Dubai-based Geophil has acquired a raft of Turkish drama series for distribution in India.

Titles acquired include popular digital series Ilk Ve Son (Deeply) from Calinos Entertainment; Aşk Laftan Anlamaz (Love Doesn’t Understand Words) from Inter Medya; and Kirik Hayatlar (Broken Lives) from MediaHub. Additional programs acquired include Broken Destiny, Last Summer, and Aziz.

In addition to their distribution business, Geophil has recently launched GlobalSphere Studios, a joint venture with Turkey’s MediaHub, focused on co-producing premium Turkish dramas. Alaca, the first series under the GlobalSphere brand, premiered on the international marketplace at MIPCOM 2023.

Robin Philip (pictured), managing director at Geophil, stated: “Geophil is committed to working with the best Turkish distributors and studios to source series that captivate Indian audiences. Leveraging our content expertise in Turkiye, MENA, and Asia, we carefully select shows we believe will succeed, especially as certain themes in Turkish programming strongly resonate with Indian viewers. As we further expand our global co-production efforts, we’re proud to serve as a leading hub for Turkish content consumption throughout India.”