Banijay Kids Rebrands its Hub Channels

Banijay Kids & Family has rebranded its existing hub channels and unveiled a raft of new brands.

Available on YouTube, the ZeeKay suite of channels features four main brands, ZeeKay Cartoons, ZeeKay Junior, ZeeKay Family and ZeeKay Education, alongside genre specific channels. Totalling 16 unique strands, the new channels specialize in areas such as music, action, sport and arts, alongside hubs for Arabic, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish speakers. Shows featured include Totally Spies!, Mister Maker, Corpse Talk, Mumfie and Fort Boyard: Ultimate Challenge.

Banijay Kids & Family’s digital team manages the division’s online media network of more than 150 channels, across major platforms including Amazon, Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and FAST channels, watched by 75 million viewers each month.

Led by Benoît Di Sabatino, Banijay Kids & Family is part of media and entertainment group Banijay.