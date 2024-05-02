Feeding TV Folks is of Concern to France

By Mike Reynolds

Television crew and talent from around the world that will be attending the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic games, set for July 26-August 11, 2024 in Paris, have no need to worry about what they’ll eat or whether it will upset their stomachs.

Wanting to maintain their reputation in the culinary world for great and tasteful food, the French — more specifically the Parisian community — want to ensure no one gets an “upset stomach” from any dining experience while they’re there for the two international sporting events.

According to Taste of France magazine, the French Ministry of Agriculture does not want members of the media, officials, staff, spectators, or even visitors to Paris — and especially the participating athletes — getting ill because of the food they consume while in town.

As the Ministry said, “Thirteen million meals served, 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes to feed, millions of visitors, more than 40 venues involved and a wide range of catering services: sandwiches, breakfasts, snacks, gourmet meals, buffets… in addition to being a great sporting celebration, the Games are also a huge challenge in terms of catering,” and a matter of great concern.

While it may seem as if it’s just a move to preserve France’s culinary reputation, it’s even more serious than that. As the Ministry pointed out, “The risk of collective foodborne illness is classified as one of the highest levels of risk.” Whether it affects an individual, or group of individuals, it can also directly impact “the smooth running of events,” as well as affect the reputation of the country and its culinary expertise, according to a Ministry press release.

The Ministry of Agriculture launched an army of food inspectors and has increased food-testing laboratories to accomplish the gigantic task. Already more than 1,500 inspections have been conducted on snack bars, cafés, and restaurants around and near Olympic venues, and should any establishment not meet expectations they will be given a certain amount of time to address and correct the problem. Failing to fix the problem in time will lead to a forced closure.