Musk Takes on Australia, Brazil

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is furious with Elon Musk because the owner of X (formerly Twitter) doesn’t want to remove a video featuring the stabbing of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, a religious leader, from Musk’s social platform.

The Australian authorities ordered the removal of the video. “This guy is showing his arrogance,” commented Prime Minister Albanese, “He’s a billionaire who thinks he’s above Australian law.”

Australian authorities have charged a 16-year-old boy with the assault to the Bishop and have deemed the incident a terrorist attack.

On his part, Musk contends that a removal would set a dangerous precedent, allowing one country to control content on the Internet. Instead of deleting the video, Musk would like to geoblock it, therefore making it not accessible just to Australian users.

Musk has been involved with similar disputes in Brazil (see previous E-Beat post).