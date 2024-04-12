Brazilian Judge Takes on Conservative Media

In addition to his showdown with South African-Canadian-American billionaire Elon Musk, Brazil’s Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes slapped fines on social media companies over what he deemed offensive online posts.

Last Monday, Musk reported that de Moraes had given him two hours to suspend a series of conservative accounts from X (formerly Twitter), the platform Musk owns.

Musk has called for the removal of de Moraes, referring to the judge as “Brazil’s Darth Vader.” But the 55-year-old judge has not shown any fear, commenting that “we Supreme Court judges are not cowards.”

The judge is also investigating into Musk’s disinformation campaigns online, his alleged obstruction of justice, incitement of crime, and being a member of a criminal organization. “Social Media is not a no man’s land,” de Moraes wrote about his investigations.

Pictured: Alexandre de Moraes