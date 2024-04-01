Liberty Media Lands MotoGP Rights

John Malone’s Liberty Media has entered into an agreement to acquire Dorna Sports, the exclusive commercial rights holder to the MotoGP World Championship, from Bridgepoint and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. MotoGP will be attributed to Liberty Media’s Formula One Group tracking stock.

From its first season in 1949, MotoGP has grown significantly and will host 21 races across 17 countries for the 2024 season. Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna since 1994, will continue to run the business headquartered in Madrid.

“We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of leading live sports and entertainment assets with the acquisition of MotoGP,” said Greg Maffei, Liberty Media president and CEO. “MotoGP is a global league with a loyal, enthusiastic fan base, captivating racing and a highly cash flow generative financial profile. Carmelo and his management team have built a great sporting spectacle that we can expand to a wider global audience. The business has significant upside, and we intend to grow the sport for MotoGP fans, teams, commercial partners and our shareholders.”

F1 owner Liberty Media will acquire 86 percent of MotoGP, which is valued at €4.2 billion. The acquisition is expected to be completed by year-end.