China’s TikTok Control Over the U.S.

According to The Wall Street Journal, when the U.S. Congress recently began considering banning TikTok in the U.S. because of concerns that the app’s Beijing-based parent company ByteDance would share private information with the Chinese government, TikTok sent notifications to some of their 170 million users asking them to call their elected representatives and tell them to oppose the ban, which seeks to force ByteDance to sell its stake.

On their part, U.S. lawmakers reported that the TikTok action showed how the Chinese government could co-opt Internet users to do their bidding in the U.S.

The WSJ also reported that the Chinese company persuaded 65 members of the House to vote against the ban and that the Senate will block the effort to ban TikTok, if the owners did not agree to sell it.