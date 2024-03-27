NEM Dubrovnik Keeps Growing

NEM Dubrovnik has announced that over 80 acquisition companies have confirmed their participation in the 11th edition of the event, which will take place on June 10-12, 2024, at the Dubrovnik Palace hotel.

The trade market has projected a 40 percent increase in participation from last year. Among the exhibitors already registered are: A1 Group, All3Media, Amazon MGM, Beta Film, Blue Ant Media, CosmoBlue Media, Czech Television, Global Agency, Gcore, Green Streams, Inverleigh, Inter Medya, MISTCO, Modern TV, Moonbug, Movistar Plus+, Newen Studios, OiV – Digital, Onza Distribution, Rabbit Films, Radio TV of Slovakia, Sandbox Group, Scalstrm, SES Astra, SIC, Solutions 4 Media, SPI International, Tet SIA, tmc Content Group, The Mediapro Studio, Thema, Tivio Studio, TRT, Warner Bros. Discovery and Warner Bros. International Television Production.

In addition to a series of panel discussions and networking events, a NEM TV Product Showcase with a special focus on new technologies for the TV industry will be part of this year’s official program.