NEM Dubrovnik has announced that over 80 acquisition companies have confirmed their participation in the 11th edition of the event, which will take place on June 10-12, 2024, at the Dubrovnik Palace hotel.
The trade market has projected a 40 percent increase in participation from last year. Among the exhibitors already registered are: A1 Group, All3Media, Amazon MGM, Beta Film, Blue Ant Media, CosmoBlue Media, Czech Television, Global Agency, Gcore, Green Streams, Inverleigh, Inter Medya, MISTCO, Modern TV, Moonbug, Movistar Plus+, Newen Studios, OiV – Digital, Onza Distribution, Rabbit Films, Radio TV of Slovakia, Sandbox Group, Scalstrm, SES Astra, SIC, Solutions 4 Media, SPI International, Tet SIA, tmc Content Group, The Mediapro Studio, Thema, Tivio Studio, TRT, Warner Bros. Discovery and Warner Bros. International Television Production.
In addition to a series of panel discussions and networking events, a NEM TV Product Showcase with a special focus on new technologies for the TV industry will be part of this year’s official program.
Leave A Comment