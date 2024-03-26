Bavaria Unveils New Doc Brand

Bavaria Fiction’s documentary unit, founded in March 2022, now has its own brand, Icon Docs.

The unit is headed by Emanuel Rotstein, head of Documentaries and executive producer, who will continue to report to Marcus Ammon, managing director Content, Bavaria Fiction.

Marcus Ammon said, “In recent years, the demand for factual programming has increased worldwide. We have therefore established Icon Docs as an independent label in the German and international market with our documentary team centered around the renowned leadership of Emanuel Rotstein.”

Emanuel Rotstein added, “Icon Brands stands for state-of-the-art projects with a distinctive high production and news value. We want to move people, shake them up and build bridges between cultures. With a clear focus on current, political and investigative topics, biographies and contemporary history, we create sophisticated content that deserves the attention of a broad, global audience.”

Current productions include the true-crime documentary Car Park Murder – Who Killed Charlotte Böhringer? for Sky and the biopic Ultra-Orthodox: Rabbi Akiva’s Journey to Freedom for ZDF and 3sat.