Mediaset and Mediterraneo Unveil New MIPTV Stand

Mediaset Distribution and Mediterraneo, the production and distribution arm of Mediaset España Group, are joining forces at MIPTV (April 8-10, 2024) and MIPCOM (October 21-24, 2024) in Cannes.

The companies will be housed in a new stand under the Media for Europe (MFE) brand, the international holding company with broadcast activities across Europe. MFE controls Mediaset S.p.A. and Grupo Audiovisual Mediaset España Comunicación SAU and is the largest shareholder of German broadcaster ProsiebenSat1.

Mediaset specializes in free-to-air production and distribution across multiple platforms, as well as in the production of films, multimedia content and advertising sales.

Grupo Audiovisual Mediaset España Comunicación, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MFE, is a leading media company in Spain, one of the country’s main content creators and producers, and the largest in terms of audience, linear and non-linear broadcasting, market share and advertising revenues,

The MFE stand at MIPTV will be located in the Palais des Festival at Riviera R7. H3.