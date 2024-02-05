Yes Studios’ comedy series ‘Bloody Murray” has found a new home with Arte. The deal sees the series, renamed Dana & Murray, set for a launch on arte.tv later this week.
The 9 x 25’ comedy series focuses on the relationship between best friends and roommates Murray and Dana, and their daily struggles as single, thirty-something women. Dana is a gynecologist and Murray a film lecturer specializing in romantic comedies. Their lives change when Murray flees the scene of a hit and run, and the man she crashed into shows up at her apartment – where he meets Dana and the two fall madly in love.
Bloody Murray has also been sold to CBC in Canada. A second season is in development following a re-commission by yes TV.
The series was created and written by Stav Idisis and produced by yes TV and Kastina Communications. yes Studios represents the completed series and format worldwide.
