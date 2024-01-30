DeAPlaneta to Rep ‘Mia & Codie’

Barcelona-based DeAPlaneta Entertainment has signed a deal with Moody Studios and Epic Story Media for the European (outside of the U.K.) and LatAm media, licensing & digital rights to animated comedy Mia & Codie.

Two seasons are currently in production (40 x 4.5’), commissioned in Canada with TVO, TFO and Knowledge Network. The series will also arrive in Israel, on HOP! Channel.

The preschool series, created by two-time Emmy Award winner Don Moody, follows Mia, a girl who loves to code, and Codie, a robot she built to be the little brother she’s always wanted. Codie is always game for an adventure, relatively indestructible, and able to do anything with the right code.

Mia & Codie will premiere on March 12, 2024, on Canadian broadcaster TVOKids, and is co-produced by Moody Studios, Epic Story Media, and Vancouver’s CG-animation studio, Relish Studios.

The series has been created and directed by Don Moody (WordWorld), story edited by Sheila Rogerson (Max & Ruby), and the curriculum was designed by Educational Advisor Caroline Rosenbloom.