A Very Content Americas Show

“The difference between our show and Content Americas,” said Maria Pérez-Belliere, MIP Cancun’s director, “is that Content is more focused on LatAm and ours also focuses on U.S. Hispanic.” MIP Cancun, held in November, is considered the perfect prelude to a Miami market two months later in January.

Pérez-Belliere added that this was her first time at the Content Americas, which concludes its second annual TV market today. The event started on Tuesday, January 23, and was held at the Hilton Downtown Miami Hotel. Well before the market started, reps for the U.K.-based C21Media, which organizes Content Americas, announced that its 2025 edition will take place January 21-23, 2025.

Content Americas reported 2,000 participants, of which 1,000 were buyers. In terms of sales companies, the market drew 146 exhibitors. In addition, it offered 27 conferences, 54 speakers, and featured the Rose d’Or Latinos Awards, as well as a Rose d’Or reception. The Rose d’Or event was so well attended that, for safety reasons, the doors of the large hall in the Hilton where it was staged were closed due to overflow exactly three minutes before the 6:30 p.m. starting time, leaving a large number of Content Americas’ participants to watch the proceedings from the monitors set up outside the room, by the reception hall area.

The Turkish Gala was another oversubscribed Content Americas-related event. It was held at The Temple House in Miami Beach on January 22, and was organized by Miami-based Universal Cinergia Dubbing, led by CEO Liliam Hernandez, to celebrate the success of Turkish content on TV across Latin America and around the world. The Gala commemorated the 10th anniversary of 1001 Nights, the inaugural Turkish telenovela broadcast in Latin America.

This Content Americas was an undisputed success. It was bigger than last year in terms of exhibitors, number of buyers, and total participation. MIP Cancun’s Pérez-Belliere found the market “very busy,” and VideoAge was even able to publish a Daily, its first since 2020 at a Miami TV market.

One consequence of such success was that the hotel’s four elevators were slow to come during peak hours (mornings and evenings) to the point that it was quicker to use the stairs — even when walking all the way down from the 14th floor.

Pictured above: Turkish Gala photo op; market floor at the Hilton; the Rose d’Or winners; a conference session; MIP Cancun’s Maria Pérez-Belliere; VideoAge Daily