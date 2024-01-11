The January Issue of “VideoAge” is Out

To paraphrase Walt Disney at the 1955 opening of Disneyland in Anaheim, California, VideoAge‘s January 2024 edition lets us relive memories from the past year, as well as savor the challenges and promise of the future.

Going even further back to 46 B.C., VideoAge‘s January Issue could be like Janus (who the month of January is named for), the Roman god and guardian of time, as it allows us to look at the past and to the future.

Looking ahead, readers will face the effects of possible dollarization on Argentina’s entertainment industry. Then, they’ll move to Cannes to see what to expect for the 61st MIPTV market. After that, they’ll travel to Los Angeles to see what’s happening at a TV news station manned by AI journalists.

Looking back, the Issue will review the challenges faced by the Asia TV Forum in Singapore and the American Film Market in Santa Monica, California.

Contemporary stories include the competition between NATPE Global and Content Americas in Miami, and the changing business model of the U.S. TV networks’ affiliate business. The My2¢ editorial takes a gander at the resilience of the middleman that not even the U.S. studios were able to eliminate.

Evergreen stories review the ever-present need to understand the little known aspects of public domain films and a piece about pre-buying airline tickets for canceled flights.

As for VideoAge Daily, it will be published (printed and digital) on January 24, 2024 with a review of NATPE and a floor report on Content Americas’ first market day.

