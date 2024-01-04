VideoAge’s 2023 Year in Review: Everything Was Covered!

The year that flew by was a strange one. It was not really an eventful year like 2022, which saw the world rebounding after the pandemic, nevertheless 2023 offered many new developments and news stories for VideoAge to focus on in its eight monthly editions and one single Daily (at MIPCOM).

In addition, during 2023, VideoAge published 94 Water Cooler digital features and 250 daily newsletters. A quick overview of the editorial coverage will give you the general gist of the issues faced by the international TV industry, as well as the developments that provided the answers to many of the questions that industry executives asked.

The Monthly editions touched on topics that reverberated throughout the year, such as the trials and tribulations that haunted NATPE, as well as its subsequent competition with Content Americas. Other stories celebrated the BBC’s 100th year, the L.A. Screenings’ 60th anniversary, a preview of the AFM’s new hotel venue, and a look at the U.S. studios’ new international sales teams.

In terms of controversies, the issues featured many, including pieces on how, why and what to regulate when it comes to AI; public TV license fee problems; the House of Gucci syndrome; and censorship rights.

Naturally, new developments were explored, like replacing mass media with on-demand media, migrating from Social Media to OTT, and FAST channels that are the talk of the town these days. The Water Cooler reported on such issues as the Hollywood strikes, sports on cable and linear TV, awards show controversies, and regulations. Also covered were: watching movies on 2X, talent agencies, and reality TV consultants.

Territories covered in the Monthly included LatAm, Spain, Italy, Romania, South Africa, and South East Asia. For the content business, VideoAge reported on the new pilots for the 2023-2024 TV season, content development in Europe, and new ways of buying content. When it came to technology, reports focuses on dubbing, subtitles, and new equipment found at the NAB shows.

All important international TV trade shows were covered, including: in the U.S. (Content Americas in Miami and the AFM in Los Angeles), the U.K. (London Screenings), France (Series Mania, MIP, and MIPCOM), Hungary (NATPE and Content), Spain (Conecta), South Africa (MIP Africa), Italy (Venice and MIA), Singapore (ATF), and Mexico (MIP Cancun). Even up and coming trade shows like OTT.X Summit in Los Angeles and the Jornadas in Buenos Aires, Argentina were reported on.

Looking back through the pages of VideoAge, one could really have captured all the latest news and developments that happened in 2023!