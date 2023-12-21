Calinos’ Series ‘Farah’ Travels to Lithuania

Turkish drama series Farah, which headlines Calinos Entertainment’s catalog, has been sold to more than 30 countries this year, with Lithuania as the latest country acquiring the series.

Starring Demet Ozdemir and Engin Akyurek, the drama has been licensed to countries including Azerbaijan, Albania (where it will premiere on January 3), Lithuania, Romania and MENA, with deals for additional regions, including LatAm, to be finalized in early 2024.

Produced by O3 Medya, Farah tells the story of an Iranian refugee woman, who finds herself in the middle of a mafia-police war and lives an unpredictable love story with the man who’s chasing her down.

Firat Tanis, Senan Kara, Lale Basar, Feyyaz Duman, Hatice Aslan, Mustafa Avkiran, Ali Surmeli, Oktay Cubuk and Sera Kutlubey are part of the cast, which is led by Engin Akyurek and Demet Ozdemir.