Gilberto Duavit Jr. is GMA’s New CEO

Effective January 1, 2024, GMA Network president and chief operating officer Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr. will assume the role of CEO. The announcement follows the retirement of Atty. Felipe L. Gozon, who will continue to serve as the chairman of the Board and adviser to the corporation.

In 1975, Gozon, along with Gilberto M. Duavit, Sr. and Menardo R. Jimenez, revived the struggling Republic Broadcasting System, Inc. (RBS), the precursor of GMA.

Today, GMA reaches over 73 million Filipinos across the country. It has grown into a network of 106 TV stations and 21 radio stations nationwide. Globally, GMA International connects with millions of Filipinos in over 100 countries.

Duavit, the eldest son of one of GMA’s founders, Gilberto M. Duavit, Sr., joined GMA’s Board of Directors in 1999 and has been the chairman of the network’s executive committee since August 2000. He was named executive vice president and chief operating officer in November 2000 and was elected as the company’s president in 2010.

Meanwhile, Joel Marcelo G. Jimenez will be the new chairman of the network’s executive committee, effective January 1, 2024.